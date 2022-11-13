Tracking accumulating snow and more cold for the upcoming week!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Today was mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold with highs just in the low to mid 30s, over 10 degrees below average.
Monday looks to be mostly cloudy and cold as well as our next low begins to approach from lower parts of the Mississippi River Valley.
If the low tracks north into Ohio, which looks most likely, we'll have a better chance to pick up an inch or two of snow starting Monday night lasting through Wednesday morning. There may be enough accumulation to create slippery roads Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Once the low pulls away the coldest air of the season will move in Thursday and stay around through the weekend. Single digit wind chills are likely through for a good part of the weekend!