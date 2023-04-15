Tracking accumulating snow to end weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We are going to be watching our temperatures essentially drop from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon; our next low is going to be moving through and bringing down cooler air that'll trickle overhead slowly. This low brought us 70s on Saturday along with thunderstorms and will also bring those same areas accumulating snow Sunday through Monday.
A number of counties in Wisconsin, including southern Wisconsin, will be under a winter storm watch starting Sunday evening lasting through Monday late morning.
This low is going to change over the rain and occasional thunderstorm Saturday night to a rain/snow mix throughout Sunday. Temperatures will be their warmest right after midnight then slowly cool into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon. Because of this temperature swing - winds are going to be picking up and remaining windy through Monday.
Snow will the heaviest farther northwest but many will pick up a few inches of wet, heavy snow. However, some folks may pick up a half a foot or more the farther northwest you live. The bullseye for highest accumulations looks to be north of Dane County between Montello and La Crosse.