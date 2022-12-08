 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Tracking first snow storm of the season

Our first snow maker of the season is on our doorstep and will begin to impact the forecast area starting after 12am Friday, which is when a winter weather advisory will go into effect. At times, heavy snow, breezy conditions and slick condition will be possible. 

Nearly all of the 27 News coverage area will be under a winter weather advisory starting at 12am Friday through 6pm Friday. 

The snow will begin to move into southern Wisconsin around midnight and continue to push northeast. From 6am through 12pm Friday is when conditions will be their worst; snow will be falling the heaviest and will taper off as the afternoon goes on.

Snow totals for most will range from 3-5" with isolated higher accumulations possible due to snow banding. Amounts will taper off the farther southeast you live. And this will be wet, heavy snow.

By Saturday, temperatures warm back into the upper 30s and we begin to melt. A light, rain/snow mix may be possible as well. 

