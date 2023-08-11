Tracking Friday evening severe weather threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After morning showers and thunderstorms rolled through southern Wisconsin, we're tracking the chance for evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of which may be severe.
Weather conditions are expected to remain quiet through most of the afternoon; this is going to allow our temperatures to climb into the low to upper 80s with a light southwesterly wind. The severe weather threat enters western Wisconsin starting between 8-10pm.
Latest data suggests that strong winds and hail are the main threats this evening and overnight. Storms will develop towards the Twin Cities, push southeast and move into western Wisconsin between 8-10pm and continue to move southeastward through the early morning hours on Saturday.
This severe weather threat is conditional though; we may have all the ingredients needed but they may not all come together at the right time. Make sure that you're staying with 27 News for the latest weather updates.