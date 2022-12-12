Tracking many precipitation chances this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Monday is quiet and cloudy, but winds will increase into Tuesday ahead of our next big weather system. This system is going to impact all of the U.S., with blizzard warnings to our northwest and a severe outbreak to our south.
Southern Wisconsin will be cloudy and quiet with temperatures remaining in the 30s--much like Sunday. Overnight, we cool to near 30 as winds pick up into Tuesday. Tomorrow could see winds gust up to 35 MPH out of the southeast as we warm to near 40 ahead of our next weather system.
A rain/snow mix will begin late Tuesday afternoon into the evening and stick with us through the overnight hours. Note that most of this precipitation should stay rain into Wednesday. There also will be breaks in the precipitation through Wednesday before we see a transition to snow by Thursday. Light snow and flurries will be possible into Saturday before we dry out, so gradual snow accumulations are also possible. Temperatures will drop below average this coming weekend.