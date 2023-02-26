Tracking rain for most tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be sunny and mild ahead of our next system. Rain is likely through tonight and tomorrow, with a chance for freezing rain closer to central Wisconsin tonight.
Sunday will be sunny with temperatures warming to near 40 this afternoon. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of rain chances that will increase after midnight. Juneau & Adams counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory through tomorrow morning due to the chance for a period of freezing rain. By Monday afternoon, we should all be seeing rain. This will be a good soaking for us, leading to rain totals between 0.75-2" of rain through Monday evening. A few flurries are possible into Monday night before we dry out.
Another chance for a wintry mix will return Tuesday night through Wednesday with the passing of another system. This one looks to cool us down after the first day of March later this week. We'll keep you updated through the week.