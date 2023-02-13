Tracking rain for Valentine's Day

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - You'll likely need the umbrella for Tuesday and the shovel for Thursday as we're tracking back-to-back weather systems this week.
Temperatures will continue to warm into the 40s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday night will stay in the 40s with rain and winds up to 35 mph. Clouds and winds will increase through Tuesday, and rain will begin after 12pm and stick with us on and off through early Wednesday morning. We'll stay dry for about 18 hours after that until our next system comes through southern Wisconsin.
The chance for accumulating snow looks to return early Thursday morning. Right now, this system looks very similar to the one we saw last Thursday, with a sharp gradient of snow totals across our viewing area. Everyone should prepare for a few inches of plowable snow, and as we get closer, we'll narrow down snow totals for specific areas. We'll dry out Thursday evening ahead of a much cooler Friday. Temperatures will warm above average again into the weekend.