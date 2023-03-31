Tracking severe storms this afternoon and evening

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Walworth counties until 10 p.m.
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Strong to severe storms are likely for parts of southern Wisconsin for Friday afternoon and evening.
The timing to stay weather aware will be 3-9 p.m. The worst potential for the strongest storms will be 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Strong tornadoes, hurricane-force wind gusts and large hail are all threats for our area and the highest chance for severe weather is in Madison and points south and west, farther away from the chilly, stabilizing Great Lakes.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, make sure you know where to go to stay safe. Best case scenario is your basement, but if that's not an option, go to the most interior first floor room with no windows.
We'll feel weather whiplash into Saturday morning as we get on the back side of this strong cold front. Temps fall to the low to mid 30s with some light snow likely. Most get an inch or less, but near the Dells in central Wisconsin, a couple slushy inches are possible.
We're rewarded with a great end to the weekend with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the upper 50s as we dry off. Stay mild in the mid to upper 50s for the first half of next week with rain chances returning, but nothing widespread.