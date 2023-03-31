 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON,
DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO,
NEW BERLIN, PRAIRIE DU SAC, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, AND WHITEWATER.

Tracking severe storms this afternoon and evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado Watch

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Walworth counties until 10 p.m.

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Strong to severe storms are likely for parts of southern Wisconsin for Friday afternoon and evening. 

The timing to stay weather aware will be 3-9 p.m. The worst potential for the strongest storms will be 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Strong tornadoes, hurricane-force wind gusts and large hail are all threats for our area and the highest chance for severe weather is in Madison and points south and west, farther away from the chilly, stabilizing Great Lakes.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, make sure you know where to go to stay safe. Best case scenario is your basement, but if that's not an option, go to the most interior first floor room with no windows.

We'll feel weather whiplash into Saturday morning as we get on the back side of this strong cold front. Temps fall to the low to mid 30s with some light snow likely. Most get an inch or less, but near the Dells in central Wisconsin, a couple slushy inches are possible.

We're rewarded with a great end to the weekend with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the upper 50s as we dry off. Stay mild in the mid to upper 50s for the first half of next week with rain chances returning, but nothing widespread.

Tags

Recommended for you