Tracking severe weather on the 4th

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Unfortunately, it does look like we will be dodging showers and thunderstorms on Monday... which is, of course, the 4th of July. There's two scenarios that could take place on Monday - two rounds of storms or one round. Either way, there's a slight risk for severe weather with all modes possible. And the threat for rain doesn't stop there.
The thunderstorm activity will be coming out of the Dakotas starting late Sunday night/early Monday morning. These storms will continue to travel east and eventually impact southern Wisconsin. Some models are suggesting this activity will continue to hold and impact us from the morning through the mid afternoon while other models suggest a more active late afternoon with activity moving south out of northern Wisconsin.
Storms may be severe with wind, hail as well as heavy rain being the main threats. An isolated, weak tornado may be possible as well however, it's the lowest of the threats tomorrow.
After this activity moves on, the scattered to isolated thunderstorm threat continues through the end of next week. Temperatures are going to be their warmest on Tuesday in the upper 80s.