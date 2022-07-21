Tracking severe weather on the horizon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Southern Wisconsin's next round of showers and storms will arrive on Saturday, but it comes with the threat for severe weather. Once this round of storms moves on through, quiet and more seasonal conditions set in.
Before we get to Saturday, weather conditions are going to be generally quiet, breezy and warm. Not to mention, humid too. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Friday with low to mid 90s on Saturday. Saturday is going to be not only hot but very humid too. The humidity is setting the stage for the possibility of severe weather to end Saturday.
A cold front is going to be sliding its way southwards throughout the day. Storms look to begin to our northwest and travel southeast. As these storms initially develop there'll be an increased tornado threat which will then turn over to a heavy rain, strong wind and hail event.
Timing for storms to impact the forecast area will be between 2-4pm and last through the early overnight hours. Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts and a safety plan in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for where you live.