Tracking snow for start of week

Though a stray flurry may be possible on Sunday, we're tracking a better chance for measurable snow as we kick off our next work week. However, it'll all depend on where our next low ultimately tracks. And it looks as though we'll continue to remain below normal over the next seven days as well.
Sky conditions are going to steadily turn mostly cloudy throughout Sunday with a stray flurry or two possible. Winds will still remain out of the northwest but not be as breezy as they were on Saturday. Highs will be similar to Saturday - most will climb into the mid 30s.
Monday looks to be quiet as our next low begins to move across lower parts of the Mississippi River Valley.
If the low tracks north into Ohio, we'll have a better chance to pick up around an inch or so of snow starting Monday night lasting through Wednesday morning. If you want snow, you want the low to track that way. If you'd rather not see accumulating snow quite yet... you'll want this low to track more east then turn north along the East Coast.
It looks as though long range models suggest temperatures will cool even more by the upcoming weekend.