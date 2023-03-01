Tracking the chance for snow to kick off the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Meteorological Spring is here and so is the start of March, which came in like a lamb. However, it may not stay that way; we're tracking the chance for possibly measurable/plowable snow on Friday with more chances for wintry mix. Thankfully, those later chances will be on the lighter side.
Thursday is going to be quiet with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Winds are going to be light and out of the northeast with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday night will be quiet as well.
Friday is when we'd see our next chance for measurable snow across southern Wisconsin. But there's two scenarios:
Northerly scenario: The low is farther north which will bring at least 2" of snow to most of the coverage area. Farther southeast would see the highest accumulations.
Southerly scenario: The low is farther south and the 27 News coverage area receives minimal to no snow. Southeast Wisconsin would see the highest snow accumulations which would be around 4" or less.
If we see snow, temperatures on Saturday will be cooler but we'll do some melting Saturday along with Sunday as well. Starting Sunday through the middle of next week, we'll see multiple chances for generally light wintry mix showers.