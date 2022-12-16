Tracking the end of this low... finally

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The low pressure system that brought us the heavy, wet snow along with breezy conditions and lighter snow continues to spin overhead. It's a slow mover but it's beginning to exit the Midwest. What follows is still up in the air, no pun intended.
Light snow will continue Friday night and begin to transition over to flurries starting Saturday. As more moisture continues to move eastward, our chance for light snow will taper off. Winds are still going to remain breezy on Saturday as well with highs climbing into low to mid 20s.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look to remain quiet for now. However, beyond the start of next week is when the forecast becomes a bit more tricky.
Our long range models both agree that cold air is in the forecast... but they can't agree on what arrives before it. One model suggests the cold air rushes in Tuesday and sticks around. Whereas our other long range model suggests a strong system to move through the area. We'll keep you updated as we get more data.