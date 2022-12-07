Tracking winter weather into Friday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CRAWFORD, GRANT & RICHLAND COUNTIES FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 12 PM FRIDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Thursday night into Friday morning is the time frame to pay attention to this week.
Skies will clear into tonight as we drop into the 20s. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s tomorrow, and they won't fluctuate too much over the next week.
A low pressure system will move towards us on Thursday. After midnight into Friday, we could start to see a wintry mix fall on us. This should mainly transition to snow quickly after the mix starts. Areas near the Illinois border may not see that transition, due to the amount of warm air that will likely stay in that region. We should all dry out through Friday afternoon.
A couple slushy inches are possible, especially Madison and areas west. Closer to the southern state line, it'll be warm enough for a rain/snow mix, limiting totals.
A light mix is possible on Saturday with a dry Sunday on track. Another rain/snow mix is also possible Monday night to Tuesday.