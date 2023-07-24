Trader Joe's recalls cookies that may contain rocks

(WKOW) -- Trader Joe's is recalling two of its popular cookies because they may contain rocks.
The company states its supplier said the affected products are:
- Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744), SELL BY 10/19/23 - 10/21/23
- Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, SELL BY 10/17/23 - 10/21/23
All potentially affected product has been removed from sale.
Anyone who has bought or received these cookies, Trader Joe's advises not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time) or send us an email.