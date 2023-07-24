 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Trader Joe's recalls cookies that may contain rocks

  • Updated
  • 0
Trader Joe's recalls cookies that may contain rocks

(WKOW) -- Trader Joe's is recalling two of its popular cookies because they may contain rocks.

The company states its supplier said the affected products are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744), SELL BY 10/19/23 - 10/21/23
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, SELL BY 10/17/23 - 10/21/23

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale.

Anyone who has bought or received these cookies, Trader Joe's advises not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time) or send us an email.

Tags

Recommended for you