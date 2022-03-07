TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 vehicle crash blocks traffic on WIS 11 in Green County

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked because of a two vehicle crash west of Monroe Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported at about 4:15 a.m. WIS 11 is blocked in both directions between Cadiz Spring Road and County M.
ALTERNATE ROUTE: Eastbound WIS 11 traffic follow WIS 81 Northbound to County M. Head southbound on County M back to WIS 11 Westbound. Eastbound traffic follow reverse.
The Green County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash. Traffic is expected to be impacted through the early morning commute.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.