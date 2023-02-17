Traffic Alert: All lanes blocked on WIS 81 south of Brodhead due to crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on WIS 81 south of Brodhead due to a traffic incident Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported at 8:50 a.m., eastbound and westbound lanes of WIS 81 are blocked between South Nelson Road and South Moraity Road. That's in the township of Avon.
Officials from the Rock County communications center confirmed to 27 News emergency crews were on scene. But no other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.