TRAFFIC ALERT: Beltline crash near Todd Drive causes traffic delays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the westbound lanes of the Beltline in Madison Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on US 12/18 near Todd Drive.
The Dane County Communications Center told 27 News, three vehicles were involved. EMS was sent to the scene, but there were no injuries reported.
The right lane of traffic is blocked which crews work to clean things up. That is causing traffic delays during the morning commute.
