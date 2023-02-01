 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire causes Beltline backup near Todd Drive in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A car fire in the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Todd Drive is causing delays Wednesday morning. 

Officials from the Dane County Communications center said the car fire was reported before 7 a.m. They were not aware of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

