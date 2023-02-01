TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire causes Beltline backup near Todd Drive in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A car fire in the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Todd Drive is causing delays Wednesday morning.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: A car fire on the westbound exit ramp of the Beltline at Todd Dr. is significantly slowing travel. Factor in extra time out the door. pic.twitter.com/YGRgv9pF7p— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) February 1, 2023
Officials from the Dane County Communications center said the car fire was reported before 7 a.m. They were not aware of any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.