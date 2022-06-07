 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Madison's west side causes closure

  • Updated
Traffic alert

MADISON (WKOW) --  A west Madison intersection is partially closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to Dane County officials.

Dane County Communications confirmed to 27 News the closure was in the area of South High Point Road and Mineral Point Road.

27 News has a crew heading that way and will be LIVE on Wake Up Wisconsin. 

This is a developing story. 

