TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on WIS 19 and US 151 in Sun Prairie

  • Updated
  • 0
traffic alert

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is responding to a crash on Wisconsin 19 Tuesday morning.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Wisconsin 19 at US 151 southbound. 

A lane of traffic is blocked while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

