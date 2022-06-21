 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRAFFIC ALERT: East Racine Street in Janesville closed for storm sewer repairs

  • Updated
Traffic alert

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- People driving in Janesville this week will notice a planned road closure on East Racine Street.

Starting Tuesday, June 21, both lanes of East Racine Street between South Ringold Street to South Parker Drive are scheduled to be closed starting at 6 a.m. for storm sewer repair.

janesville detour map

The city provided the following details: 

  • Duration: Tuesday, June 21st 6AM to Thursday June 23rd at 6PM
  • E Racine St will be hard closed between Bostwick Ave and S Parker Dr. Detour will be S Ringold St to E Holmes St to S Main St.
  • Janesville Transit System routes will be impacted by this closure. See updates below:
    • The 3: Wright Rd and 8: Nightside East routes will detour and require the temporary closure of Bus Stop # 235 at Racine/Garfield. The routes will detour using Ringold, Holmes and Parker Drive. For questions, contact JTS at 755-3150.

