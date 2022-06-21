TRAFFIC ALERT: East Racine Street in Janesville closed for storm sewer repairs

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- People driving in Janesville this week will notice a planned road closure on East Racine Street.
Starting Tuesday, June 21, both lanes of East Racine Street between South Ringold Street to South Parker Drive are scheduled to be closed starting at 6 a.m. for storm sewer repair.
The city provided the following details:
- Duration: Tuesday, June 21st 6AM to Thursday June 23rd at 6PM
- E Racine St will be hard closed between Bostwick Ave and S Parker Dr. Detour will be S Ringold St to E Holmes St to S Main St.
- Janesville Transit System routes will be impacted by this closure. See updates below:
- The 3: Wright Rd and 8: Nightside East routes will detour and require the temporary closure of Bus Stop # 235 at Racine/Garfield. The routes will detour using Ringold, Holmes and Parker Drive. For questions, contact JTS at 755-3150.