TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle Beltline crash cleared after major delays near Todd Drive

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A five-vehicle crash on the Beltline near Todd Drive caused major delays Wednesday morning, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol official.
The official said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. when one vehicle rear-ended another, causing a "chain reaction" that resulted in another three vehicles being involved in the crash.
One individual was taken to the hospital, and another reported minor injuries but was released at the scene.
The official said that this crash likely could have been avoided if there had been more attentive driving and care given toward following distances so the vehicles involved could have stopped in time.
The official said roadways were closed for approximately 45 minutes, with traffic slowed or stopped for the majority of that time.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Traffic is moving smoothly following a three-vehicle crash on the Beltline Wednesday morning.
Cars were driving slowly in the westbound lanes near Todd Drive through the morning commute.
Authorities have no further information on the incident regarding potential injuries.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the westbound lanes of the Beltline in Madison Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on US 12/18 near Todd Drive.
The Dane County Communications Center told 27 News, three vehicles were involved. EMS was sent to the scene, but there were no injuries reported.
The right lane of traffic is blocked while crews work to clean things up. That is causing traffic delays during the morning commute.
