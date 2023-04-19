 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash on I-94 causes traffic delays in eastern Dane County

  • Updated
I-94 crash 4/19
Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol provided an update on a Wednesday morning crash on I-94 near Lake Mills.

An official with WSP said the head-on crash involved two vehicles. One of the cars went through the median at about 7 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported. 

At 7:45 a.m., all lanes reopened and traffic was moving smoothly again. 

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash near Lake Mills is causing a major traffic delay on I-94 Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes are blocked on I-94 at Wisconsin 73. That's near the Goose Lake Wildlife Area.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash. No other details were immediately available.  

This is a developing story.

