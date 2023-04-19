TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash on I-94 causes traffic delays in eastern Dane County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol provided an update on a Wednesday morning crash on I-94 near Lake Mills.
An official with WSP said the head-on crash involved two vehicles. One of the cars went through the median at about 7 a.m.
Only minor injuries were reported.
At 7:45 a.m., all lanes reopened and traffic was moving smoothly again.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash near Lake Mills is causing a major traffic delay on I-94 Wednesday morning.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes are blocked on I-94 at Wisconsin 73. That's near the Goose Lake Wildlife Area.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash. No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.