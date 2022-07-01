 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-94 EB reopen following overnight crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on I-94 between Marshall and Deerfield following a crash Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A Wisconsin State Patrol official we spoke with said the crash involved a smaller car and a paint truck. Minor injuries were reported.

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Eastbound lanes of I-94 between Marshall and Deerfield are closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

An alert from WisDOT said the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. Friday in the left lanes of I-94 at Wisconsin 73.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

