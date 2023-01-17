TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of US 12/18 at Monona Drive reopen after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open following a crash on US 12/18 at Monona Drive.
MONONA (WKOW) -- A crash on US 12/18 eastbound at Monona Drive is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the two right lanes are blocked.
Officials with the Dane County communications center told 27 News the crash happened on the Yahara Bridge and the Monona Police Department and Fire Department are responding.
