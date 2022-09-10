TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on US 14 near Janesville reopen after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on US 14 near Janesville Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
