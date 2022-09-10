 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on US 14 near Janesville reopen after crash

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on US 14 near Janesville Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on US 14 near Janesville Saturday afternoon after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US 14 at County E.

Both east and westbound lanes are blocked as crews respond. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

