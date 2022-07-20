TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90/94 in southern Columbia County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open after a crash in southern Columbia County caused major delays on I-39/90/94 south/eastbound near Lodi.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
We are still waiting to learn more about what happened from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on I-39/90/94 south/eastbound near Lodi Wednesday morning because of a crash.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-39/90 S/E near WI-60 in Lodi. Plan on taking another route and factor in extra time to your drive. pic.twitter.com/ymyu8a4g6c— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) July 20, 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was first reported at 5:30 a.m. at Mile Marker 120, just beyond Wisconsin 60.
Officials expect traffic to be impacted until at least 7:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.