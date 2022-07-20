 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90/94 in southern Columbia County

  • Updated
Columbia Co. crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open after a crash in southern Columbia County caused major delays on I-39/90/94 south/eastbound near Lodi.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

We are still waiting to learn more about what happened from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on I-39/90/94 south/eastbound near Lodi Wednesday morning because of a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was first reported at 5:30 a.m. at Mile Marker 120, just beyond Wisconsin 60. 

Officials expect traffic to be impacted until at least 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.