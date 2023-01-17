TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90/94 NB in Poynette

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on I-39/90/94 northbound in Poynette following a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Wisconsin State Patrol said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A two-vehicle crash on I-39/90/94 northbound in Poynette is blocking traffic Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the left lane of the northbound interstate is blocked.
WSP said emergency crews were on scene as of 7:30 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
