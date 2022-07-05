TRAFFIC ALERT: Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance until further notice

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Merrimac ferry is closed for repairs until further notice, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS 78, US 12 and Interstate 90/94.
You can check the status of the ferry online.
MERRIMAC (WKOW) — The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance Tuesday morning.
An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was sent at about 4:15 a.m.
WisDOT provided and alternate route for anyone traveling that way:
Southbound US 53 traffic head north on Carpenter Ridge Rd. to Schansberg Rd. East on Schansberg Rd to Gilbert St. South on Gilbert St. to WIS 95/Spring St. South on WIS 95/Spring St. back to US 53 south. Northbound traffic follow the reverse.