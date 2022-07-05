 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRAFFIC ALERT: Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance

  • Updated
MERRIMAC FERRY
By Rebecca Ribley

MERRIMAC (WKOW) — The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance Tuesday morning.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was sent at about 4:15 a.m.

WisDOT provided and alternate route for anyone traveling that way:

Southbound US 53 traffic head north on Carpenter Ridge Rd. to Schansberg Rd. East on Schansberg Rd to Gilbert St. South on Gilbert St. to WIS 95/Spring St. South on WIS 95/Spring St. back to US 53 south. Northbound traffic follow the reverse.

