TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes reopen on I-39/90 in Rock County after semi-truck fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open following a semi-truck fire on I-39/90 northbound near Janesville late Sunday night.
Crews were on the scene for 10 hours, working to put out the fire.
The closure caused major delays during the Monday morning commute.
No injuries were reported.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Crews continue to battle a semi-truck fire on I-39/90 northbound near Janesville Monday morning.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officials, the semi-truck ignited just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the interstate near Woodman Road.
Officials told 27 News the reason this is taking so long to clear is because of the material the truck was carrying, some sort of cardboard.
WSP said no injuries have been reported. And there is no word on when the scene will be completely cleared.
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The right two lanes of I-39/90 northbound are blocked at Woodman Road in Janesville due to a semi-truck on fire, according to Rock County Communications.
An official with Rock County Communications told 27 News there is a semi-truck on fire at a weigh station on I-39/90 at mile marker 180 just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The right two lanes are closed due to firefighting efforts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.