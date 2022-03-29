 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Hwy. 26 near Janesville reopens after police investigation

  • Updated
Janesville investigation scene

UPDATE: (WKOW) -- Hwy. 26 between Janesville and Milton reopened after a police investigation shut down the highway for a couple of hours.

Footage from the scene shows a mangled car loaded onto the back of a tow truck.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Hwy 26 from McCormick Dr. to Harmony Town Hall Road are closed. 

In an alert from Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it's due to a "law enforcement incident."

Janesville Police confirmed that it's a part of a joint investigation with the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.