Traffic Alert: Road closure on Highway 35/61 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) - Starting Monday, parts of Highway 35/61 in Grant County are closed for construction.
The Grant County Highway Department is replacing culverts at two locations on the highway.
Impacted stretches include:
- Highway 35/61 from the Highway 35/61/81 intersection (Larry’s Welding) south towards Potosi at the County B intersection.
If you need a detour, officials recommend that you take Highway 81 to Platteville and Highway 151 to Dickeyville.
The road closure is expected to be back open on Thursday, July 28.