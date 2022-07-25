 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic Alert: Road closure on Highway 35/61 in Grant County

  • Updated
Road Closure- Generic
MGN

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) - Starting Monday, parts of Highway 35/61 in Grant County are closed for construction. 

The Grant County Highway Department is replacing culverts at two locations on the highway.

Impacted stretches include:

  • Highway 35/61 from the Highway 35/61/81 intersection (Larry’s Welding) south towards Potosi at the County B intersection.

If you need a detour, officials recommend that you take Highway 81 to Platteville and Highway 151 to Dickeyville. 

The road closure is expected to be back open on Thursday, July 28. 

Tags

Recommended for you