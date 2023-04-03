TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck fire causes lane closure on I-39 northbound

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on I-39/90/94 northbound in Madison due to a semi-truck fire Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck fire on I-39/90 in Madison blocking the two right lanes. This will slow down your drive, so use caution passing through this area pic.twitter.com/nbekPMtimL— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) April 3, 2023
WisDOT reports at 6 a.m., the two right lanes are blocked on the interstate at mile marker 136.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding.
Check back for updates.