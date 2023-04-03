 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck fire causes lane closure on I-39 northbound

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on I-39/90/94 northbound in Madison due to a semi-truck fire Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT reports at 6 a.m., the two right lanes are blocked on the interstate at mile marker 136. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. 

