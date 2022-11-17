TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Series of crashes' leads to closure on I-39 near Poynette

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Southbound lanes of I-39 near Poynette have reopened following a series of crashes Thursday morning.
As of 6:30 a.m., just the northbound lanes are impacted by the closure.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A "series of crashes" have caused a major closure on I-39 near Poynette Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
All lanes are blocked, northbound and southbound, on I-39 at County CS.
#TRAFFIC UPDATE: Detour for the I-39 closure in Columbia County: take WI-33 to US 51 to CR-CS. Factor in a lot of extra time to get around the incidents. pic.twitter.com/HwZOq5yBi5— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) November 17, 2022
WisDOT said the crashes were reported at about 4 a.m.
Wisconsin State Patrol said the area is very slick Thursday morning.
