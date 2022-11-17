 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Series of crashes' leads to closure on I-39 near Poynette

  • Updated
Courtesy: WisDOT

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Southbound lanes of I-39 near Poynette have reopened following a series of crashes Thursday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., just the northbound lanes are impacted by the closure. 

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A "series of crashes" have caused a major closure on I-39 near Poynette Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked, northbound and southbound, on I-39 at County CS.

WisDOT said the crashes were reported at about 4 a.m. 

Wisconsin State Patrol said the area is very slick Thursday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 