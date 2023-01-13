 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic being rerouted on WIS 69 in New Glarus due to crash

  • Updated
Traffic alert

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 69 in New Glarus are blocked following a crash Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Green County communications officials said emergency crews are on the scene of the crash on WIS 69 at Highland Drive.

WisDOT expects the closure to be in place until at least 10:30 a.m.

More information about the crash was not immediately available, but detour information was provided:

  • Southbound traffic: Rerouted at WIS 92
  • Northbound traffic: Rerouted at County Highway W

If you have to travel this way, find an alternate route. 

