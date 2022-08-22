 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: University Bay Drive in Madison closed for railroad crossing work

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) -- A road closure goes into effect in Madison on Monday morning as crews work to replace a railroad track crossing.

University Bay Drive will be closed at the intersection of University Avenue starting at 6 a.m. and lasts until Sunday, August 28.

road closure in Madison

The Wisconsin and Southern Railroad (WSOR) is replacing the railroad track crossing at University Bay Drive.

The city of Madison released the following guidance:

Access to the UW Health/VA/American Family Children’s Hospital facilities, businesses and residents will be maintained utilizing Marshall Court and Highland Avenue.

