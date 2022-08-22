Traffic Alert: University Bay Drive in Madison closed for railroad crossing work

MADISON (WKOW) -- A road closure goes into effect in Madison on Monday morning as crews work to replace a railroad track crossing.
University Bay Drive will be closed at the intersection of University Avenue starting at 6 a.m. and lasts until Sunday, August 28.
The Wisconsin and Southern Railroad (WSOR) is replacing the railroad track crossing at University Bay Drive.
The city of Madison released the following guidance:
Access to the UW Health/VA/American Family Children’s Hospital facilities, businesses and residents will be maintained utilizing Marshall Court and Highland Avenue.