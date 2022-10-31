TRAFFIC ALERT: US 14 lanes reopen in Rutland after crash involving semi-truck

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 are reopened in Rutland after a crash involving semi-truck Monday morning.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of US 14 were reopened just before 2 p.m. The road was closed for nearly 5 hours.
RUTLAND (WKOW) -- A crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles is blocking traffic on US 14 in Rutland Monday morning.
According to officials with the Dane County Communications center, the call came in at about 9 a.m. at US 14 and Old Stage Road.
The official said at least two people have reported injuries, but it was unclear how badly they were hurt.
Both lanes of traffic are closed while emergency crews respond.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.