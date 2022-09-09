 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 14 reopens near Richland Center after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on US 14 in Richland County following a Friday morning crash.

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash has closed a portion of US 14 in Sextonville in Richland County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reports the crash happened at about 6:10 a.m. just south of Richland Center.

US 14 is closed from County B to Wisconsin 58 Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

