TRAFFIC ALERT: US 14 reopens near Richland Center after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on US 14 in Richland County following a Friday morning crash.
RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash has closed a portion of US 14 in Sextonville in Richland County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: US 14 closed between Sextonville and Richland Center due to a serious crash. Plan on taking a detour if this is on your travel route this morning. pic.twitter.com/aIV6X2crGx— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) September 9, 2022
WisDOT reports the crash happened at about 6:10 a.m. just south of Richland Center.
US 14 is closed from County B to Wisconsin 58 Friday morning.
