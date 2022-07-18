TRAFFIC ALERT: US 14/WIS 92 intersection closing Monday

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The US 14/WIS 92 intersection east of Brooklyn is closing Monday.
US 14 will close for 28 days between WIS 138 and WIS 92.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is necessary so crews can build a roundabout at the US 14 and WIS 92 intersection, resurface four miles of US 14, and widen the paved shoulders by two feet, between WIS 138 near Oregon and WIS 92.
The posted detour will follow WIS 138, WIS 59 and WIS 104. WIS 92 will also remain closed at the US 14 intersection for the remainder of the project.
The work zone will remain open to local residences and businesses.
Construction is scheduled for completion in September 2022. WisDOT says the schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
More information on the project can be found here.