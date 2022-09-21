TRAFFIC ALERT: US 151 lanes reopen in Sun Prairie following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on US 151 southbound in Sun Prairie following a crash Wednesday morning.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on US 151 southbound in Sun Prairie due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT said it was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on US 151 southbound at County C.
Dane County Communications officials confirmed to 27 News that a car ran into the median. And others swerved to avoid a crash.
The closure is expected to be in place for an hour.