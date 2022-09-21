 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 151 lanes reopen in Sun Prairie following crash

  • Updated
US 151 crash
Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on US 151 southbound in Sun Prairie following a crash Wednesday morning.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on US 151 southbound in Sun Prairie due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said it was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on US 151 southbound at County C.

Dane County Communications officials confirmed to 27 News that a car ran into the median. And others swerved to avoid a crash.

The closure is expected to be in place for an hour. 

