Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. A
light glaze of ice is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 151 SB closed near Dickeyville due to weather-related crash

Traffic alert

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- US 151 Southbound is closed near Dickeyville Friday morning because of a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is just beyond Hill Climb Road. 

Officials with the Grant County communications center said the crash was weather related. Snow is moving through the area Friday morning and could bring several inches to Grant County.

No other details were immediately available. 

