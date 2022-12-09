TRAFFIC ALERT: US 151 SB closed near Dickeyville due to weather-related crash

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- US 151 Southbound is closed near Dickeyville Friday morning because of a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure is just beyond Hill Climb Road.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: US 151 south closed in Dickeyville due to a serious crash. Careful traveling in the snow! pic.twitter.com/xZq27Sdx50— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) December 9, 2022
Officials with the Grant County communications center said the crash was weather related. Snow is moving through the area Friday morning and could bring several inches to Grant County.
No other details were immediately available.