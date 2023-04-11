TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on westbound Beltline in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all lanes are back open on the Beltline following a vehicle fire Tuesday morning.
When we checked at about 8:15 a.m., traffic was still moving slowly in the westbound lanes.
People driving by said it was a Spectrum vehicle that was on fire.
A Madison Fire Department spokesperson said no one was transported to the hospital.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A vehicle fire on the Beltline in Madison is causing traffic delays during the Tuesday morning commute, according to Dane County dispatch officials.
The dispatch center told 27 News the fire was first reported at 7:27 a.m. in the westbound lanes of US 12/14/18/151 beyond the ramp from Todd Drive.
WisDOT said the two right lanes are blocked.
Prepare for a slow commute, if you have to head that way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.