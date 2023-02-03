TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 89 lanes blocked in Walworth County due to gas leak

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked in both directions of Wisconsin 89 near Fairfield Friday morning because of a gas leak, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office confirms to 27 News.
WisDOT first reported the closure at about 5 a.m. It runs from US 14 to Richmond/Darien Town Line Rd.
Capt. Robert Hall tells 27 News a vehicle was heading southbound on Wisconsin 89 when the driver lost control, and hit a vehicle that was parked outside of a restaurant. The vehicle also then took out the gas meter to the restaurant, Hall says.
Hall says the road is estimated to be closed for about two hours.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Hall says alcohol isn't believed to be involved.