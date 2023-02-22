Traffic crashes down, fatalities up in Dane Co. over the last year

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The number of crashes in Dane County has gone down by 22% over the last year but the number of fatalities gone up by 24%, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC).
In the 1,770 Dane County crashes with injuries this last year, 44 people lost their lives.
One officials calls the increase in deaths "alarming trend."
"It should be a wake-up call to everyone to think about how to stay safer when using Dane County streets and highways to ensure this trend doesn’t continue," said Cheryl Wittke, executive director of Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County and TSC co-chair.
The number of crashes with injuries makes up about 20% of the nearly 9,000 total vehicle crashes.
TSC reports that one notable quarterly trend (October to December 2022) was an increase of driver fatalities when there was inclement weather — such as rain, snow, slush or ice on the roads. There was also an increase in deaths from drivers not stopping at red lights or stop signs. These deaths make up six of the 13 deaths to happen over that quarter.
Trends on running red lights in Dane County mirror those cited in a recent national survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, showing drivers self-reporting a 12% increase in red-light running from 2020 to 2021.
Wittke said running a red light and driving too fast for conditions is ultimately a driver's choice, though people can't control the actions of others. She said it points to a need for more defensive driving by everyone.
"Whether driving, running or walking, we need to be extra vigilant during inclement weather and at intersections,” she said.
She also noted that in a previous traffic count at a busy Madison intersection, motorists ran red lights once every 30 seconds.
One positive trend from 2022 data is there was a decrease in motorcycle deaths and injuries. Only two people died, versus a five-year average of six.