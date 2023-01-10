 Skip to main content
... Patchy Dense Fog Continues...

Patchy dense fog continues to linger across portions of east
central and south central Wisconsin, mainly north and west of a
Lone Rock, to Madison, to Fond du Lac line. Visibilities down to
one quarter mile or less remain possible in parts of these areas.
Freezing fog will be possible in these areas as well, and could
cause slick spots on roadways. Use extra caution while driving.

Traffic incidents reported across southern Wisconsin Tuesday

traffic warning
WisDOT

MADISON (WKOW) — Multiple traffic incidents have been reported across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Our 27 Storm Track meteorologists said visibility and slick driving conditions could make the morning commute difficult.

In Iowa County, the emergency management department said roads are icy. And urged drivers to slow down. 

According to the 511 Wisconsin road condition maps, most roadways don't have slowdowns, despite slippery stretches. But a portion of the Beltline from the I-39/90 intersection to Fish Hatchery Road is slow. 

You can keep an eye on your route with the 511 Wisconsin road conditions map.

