Traffic incidents reported across southern Wisconsin Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — Multiple traffic incidents have been reported across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
Our 27 Storm Track meteorologists said visibility and slick driving conditions could make the morning commute difficult.
In Iowa County, the emergency management department said roads are icy. And urged drivers to slow down.
According to the 511 Wisconsin road condition maps, most roadways don't have slowdowns, despite slippery stretches. But a portion of the Beltline from the I-39/90 intersection to Fish Hatchery Road is slow.
You can keep an eye on your route with the 511 Wisconsin road conditions map.