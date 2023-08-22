 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Traffic light warning system detects beach bacteria

Madison beach

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) – Beachgoers in Wisconsin have a new way to tell if the water they’re about to jump into is safe.

Authorities in eastern Wisconsin are using a new device to detect harmful bacteria.

UW-Oshkosh is taking part in a new project that tests the levels of E. coli bacteria at beaches in Door County.

It’s similar to a traffic light warning, with an app controlling the colors on the sign.

“It's such a simple concept that it's been engraved into our psyche ever since our youth,” said Tim Kazmierczak, Door County Parks Manager. “Green means go, and red means stop even in nature.”

There are currently two operational bacteria traffic lights with the hope of adding three more soon.

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources says workers test the water for bacteria between one and five times a week.

