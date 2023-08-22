Traffic light warning system detects beach bacteria

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) – Beachgoers in Wisconsin have a new way to tell if the water they’re about to jump into is safe.
Authorities in eastern Wisconsin are using a new device to detect harmful bacteria.
UW-Oshkosh is taking part in a new project that tests the levels of E. coli bacteria at beaches in Door County.
It’s similar to a traffic light warning, with an app controlling the colors on the sign.
“It's such a simple concept that it's been engraved into our psyche ever since our youth,” said Tim Kazmierczak, Door County Parks Manager. “Green means go, and red means stop even in nature.”
There are currently two operational bacteria traffic lights with the hope of adding three more soon.
Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources says workers test the water for bacteria between one and five times a week.