Traffic speeds return to normal after crash in Flex Lane on eastbound Beltline

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WISDOT cameras show traffic is back to moving at normal speeds by 3:45 p.m. after a crash in the Flex Lane of the Beltline near South Towne Drive had vehicles backed up to Fish Hatchery Road.
MADISON (WKOW) — Crews are responding to a crash in the Flex Lane on the Beltline near South Towne Monday afternoon.
A Dane County Communications Center official said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a multi-vehicle crash on the Beltline.
The Monona Police Department and the Madison Fire Department are responding.
A Monona Police Department official told 27 News the crash happened in the Flex Lane.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WISDOT) 511 map shows traffic is backed up from near South Towne Drive to Fish Hatchery Road.
