Train collides with construction equipment in McFarland, blocks traffic

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A train collided with a piece of construction equipment and it's now blocking Larson Beach Road and Siggelkow Road in McFarland Thursday afternoon, according to the McFarland Police Department.
Shortly before 1 p.m., McFarland officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks along Taylor Road in McFarland for a collision between a train and a piece of construction equipment.
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said the intersections where the tracks cross Larson Beach Road and Siggelkow Road are currently blocked due to the stopped train. The intersections will be closed or partially closed until the situation is resolved and the train is moved.
There were no injuries reported.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.